MP Assembly Elections: Don’t get carried away by Congress’ caste census demand, Mayawati tells voters

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday asked the people not to get carried away by the Congress’ demand for caste census.

Speaking at a rally in Ashok Nagar in Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly polls will be held on November 17, she also said the Congress delayed in bestowing the Bharat Ratna on Babasaheb Ambedkar.

“Don’t get carried away by the Congress which is seeking caste based census. After Independence, under Congress rule, the Kaka Kalelkar Commission and the Mandal Commission recommended reservations for OBCs. But the Congress did not act. With polls round the corner, the Congress wants caste census,” Mayawati said.

She also said the Bharatiya Janata Party had exploited Dalits and tribals. The BSP was fighting MP polls with all its might in alliance with the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP), she added.