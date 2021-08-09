MP Assembly bans use of words like 'Pappu', 'Nikamma', 'Bhrasht'

A booklet with a complete list of unparliamentary words, phrases and sentences is given has been released.

Now words like 'Pappu', 'Nikamma', 'Dhongi', and 'Bhrasht' will not be heard in the Legislative Assembly of Madhya Pradesh as the state government has decided to put a ban on many such derogatory words. On Sunday, a day before the start of the Monsoon Session, the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly released a 38-page booklet, in which over 1,100 words have been mentioned which can no longer be used in the Assembly.

The word 'Pappu', which has been used heavily in political rhetoric in the last few years, has also been banned. Apart from this, there will also be a ban on the use of words like Mr Bantadhar, Dhongi. These are the words that BJP has often used to attack many senior Congress leaders. It also includes many such words, which the opposition party has been using against the ruling leaders.

A complete list of unparliamentary words, phrases and sentences is given in this booklet released by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, State Congress President Kamal Nath, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra and Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam. Most of these words, phrases and sentences are from Hindi only. These include words like 'Dhongi' (imposter), 'Nikamma' (useless), 'Bhrasht' (corrupt), 'Gunde' (goons), 'Tanashah' (tyrant) and phrases like 'Jhooth Bolna' (lying), 'Vyabhichar Karna' (committing adultery).

Releasing this book, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, referring to the heated debates in Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies, said, "It has happened many times that a person forgets while speaking in these houses that he does not have to use these unparliamentary words.

He praised the Legislative Assembly for publishing this book and said that it would help the members to understand the issue better. The booklet also banned the use of the word 'Sasur' (father-in-law), which was allegedly used in the House on September 9, 1954 and then omitted from the record