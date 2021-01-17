MP: 13-year-old girl raped by 9 men in Umaria, check shocking details

In what can only be described as a horrific and shameful incident, nine men kidnapped and gang-raped a 13-year-old girl within a span of a couple of days in Umaria in Madhya Pradesh.

A report by NDTV stated that the minor girl was first kidnapped on January 4, and was raped by the kidnapper and six of his friends for two days. On January 5, they left her before threatening to kill her if she informed the police about the matter.

To make matters worse, she was kidnapped again and raped by one among the seven who had earlier raped her.

Reportedly, she was held captive in jungles and a roadside eatery where three of them again raped her, the police said to NDTV.

The matter did not end here as she was again kidnapped by three truck drivers and raped. However, she managed to escape and return home.

The police stated that they have so far arrested six accused, and have filed a case against them under relevant sections of the POSCO, and IPC.

“We’ve so far arrested six accused and hope to catch the others. The case is registered under POSCO and relevant sections of the IPC,” police spokesperson Arvind Tiwari said to a news channel.

The incident gains significance as the Shivraj Singh-led Madhya Pradesh government is running a 15-day ‘Samman’ campaign in the state to highlight crimes against women.