Moving of Sukhoi planes by China in large numbers means India needs to get ready for retaliation: Subramanian Swamy

he border situation with China has escalated with recent attempts made by China to occupy Indian territory in the Southern Bank of Pangong lake.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 04, 2020, 04:18 PM IST

BJP leader, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Thursday tweeted that after China moved Russia made Sukhoi fighter jets to Tibet border with India, India should be on its toes for retaliation.

"Moving of Russian built Sukhoi planes in large numbers by Chinese Airforce to Tibet border with India is an indication that we have to get ready for retaliation," Subramanian Swamy tweeted.

Ever since the border tensions between India and China in Ladakh, China has been sending fighters and bomber aircraft to its bases in Tibet, according to reports.

The media has reported earlier this week that China had deployed its J-20 stealth fighter to the Hotan airbase in Tibet.

Moreover, the People’s Liberation Army heavily deployed its troops yesterday along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh’s Chushul district.

The border situation with China has escalated with recent attempts made by China to occupy Indian territory in the Southern Bank of Pangong lake. 

On the intervening night of August 29-30, the Indian Army thwarted an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh.

A few days later on August 1, Indian security forces foiled an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into the Indian side of the LAC in the general area of Chumar in Eastern Ladakh.

India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala.

The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June.

The talks between the two sides have been going on for the last three months including five Lieutenant general-level talks but have failed to yield any results, so far.

Army Spokesperson Col Aman Anand reiterated that the Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility through dialogue, but is also equally determined to protect India's territorial integrity.

