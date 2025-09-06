'Move your hand away or...': Amity student slapped over 50 times in campus, assault caught on video

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Hosts India thrash China 7-0 in Super 4 to set up final with South Korea
INDIA
When Shikhar tried to defend himself, the attackers warned him to put his hands down or it would get worse.
A disturbing incident from Luckow's Amity University of a student being brutally abused and assaulted by his classmates inside a vehicle in the parking area of the campus has gone viral. The viral video features a law student, Shikhar Mukesh Kesarwani, being slapped nearly 25-30 times in a span of 90 seconds.
The incident took place last month, where two people can be seen, one of them a woman, repeatedly hitting the student, while the male student can be heard hurling abuses and threats.
When Shikhar tried to defend himself, the attackers warned him to put his hands down or it would get worse. "Move your hand away from your face, or you will be beaten even more," one student can be heard saying in the video.
The reason behind this brutal assault is unknown, as the university has not given any official statement regarding the brutal assault inside the campus as of now.
Senior police officer Dinesh Chandra Mishra confirmed the assault and said an investigation has been launched. An FIR has been registered by the victim's father in the name of the five students.
Speaking to the media, Sikhar's father stated that the incident has left his son traumatised and he has stopped going to college.
He shared that on August 26, his son was on his way to college when he was given a ride by a friend. Upon reaching the campus parking area, the accused arrived at the spot and entered the vehicle and tormented him for 45 minutes with verbal abuse and repeated slaps.
According to Shikhar's father, the accused broke Shikhar's phone and threatened him to assault him again if he is seen inside the campus.