India

"Move is politically motivated," says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on facing sanction for prosecution

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he has full faith in the Constitution and the judiciary's power to uphold justice

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

"Move is politically motivated," says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on facing sanction for prosecution
A day after the Karnataka High Court on Monday asked the trial court not to take any precipitative action against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah based on the Governor's sanction in the MUDA 'scam' till the next date of hearing. The Chief Minister alleged that the move against him was politically motivated. He also stated that he has full faith in the Judiciary.

"BJP is politically motivated. I have full faith in the judiciary," said CM Siddaramiah on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, after the Karnataka High Court adjourned its August 29 hearing on his plea against the sanction given by the governor to file corruption cases against him over the alleged MUDA scam, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he has full faith in the Constitution and the judiciary's power to uphold justice.

In a post on X, Siddaramaiah emphasised that the truth will prevail.

"As a law-abiding citizen with faith in the Constitution and the judiciary's power to uphold justice and fairness, I approached the High Court of Karnataka against the illegal and politically motivated decision of the Governor of Karnataka to permit an inquiry and prosecution based on trumped-up allegations against me. I am pleased that the Hon'ble High Court heard the matter and passed interim orders directing the concerned court to defer the proceedings and further instructing that no precipitative action be taken under the impugned sanction," he said.

"I am grateful to the High Court and remain confident that ultimately, the truth will prevail," he added further.

Karnataka High Court on Monday asked the trial court concerned not to take any precipitative action against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah based on the Governor's sanction in the MUDA 'scam', till the next date of hearing before the High Court.

A bench of Justice M. Nagaprasanna posted the plea for hearing on August 29, which was filed by Siddaramaiah, challenging the sanction for his prosecution by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment scam.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Siddaramaiah, argued that the governor didn't give a single reason on merits why the sanction ought to be given for the prosecution of the Chief Minister. Singhvi said that the Governor is bound by a Cabinet decision in such cases; however, he issued sanctions in a short two-page order without considering the merits of the case.

Earlier, a complaint was filed by social activist Snehamayi Krishna against the Karnataka CM and nine others for allegedly forging documents to claim compensation from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
