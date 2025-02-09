Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh resigned amid mounting pressure from public, Supreme Court and Congress.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh resigned amid mounting pressure from public, Supreme Court and Congress.

Gandhi also accused Biren Singh of "instigating" division in Manipur and blamed PM Narendra Modi for "allowing him to continue."

"For nearly two years, BJP's CM Biren Singh instigated division in Manipur. PM Modi allowed him to continue despite the violence, loss of life, and the destruction of the idea of India in Manipur," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

For nearly two years, BJP's CM Biren Singh instigated division in Manipur. PM Modi allowed him to continue despite the violence, loss of life, and the destruction of the idea of India in Manipur.



The resignation of CM Biren Singh shows that mounting public pressure, the SC… February 9, 2025

"The resignation of CM Biren Singh shows that mounting public pressure, the SC investigation and the no-confidence motion by the Congress have forced a reckoning," Gandhi added.

Gandhi further targeted PM Modi and asked him to visit Manipur.

"But the most urgent priority is to restore peace in the state, and work to heal the wounds of the people of Manipur. PM Modi must visit Manipur at once, listen to the people and finally explain his plan to bring back normalcy," Gandhi said.

Manipur CM Biren Singh tendered his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhawan nearly two years after the violence marred the state. He was accompanied by BJP president A Sharda, BJP's North East Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra, along with at least 19 MLAs.

"It has been an honour to serve the people of Manipur so far," Singh said in his resignation letter.

"I am extremely grateful to the Central government for timely actions, interventions, developmental work and implementation of various projects for safeguarding the interest of every single Manipuri," he further said in the letter.

The violence between the Meitei and the Kuki communities in Manipur erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2023, following the Manipur High Court order directing the state to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI.