INDIA

Mountain-like fresh air in Delhi-NCR? This luxury real estate delivers low AQI with advanced filtration, but price per flat will blow your mind

With pollution levels rising in cities like Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, clean air has become a luxury in real estate. Developers are now offering 'clean air homes' with advanced filtration systems to ensure fresh, breathable air.

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 12, 2025, 12:09 PM IST

In the face of persistent pollution in India’s major cities, residents are increasingly seeking a new kind of luxury: clean air. In cities like Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, where air quality regularly dips to hazardous levels, breathing fresh air has become a rare and expensive commodity. With air purifiers becoming a staple in homes and doctors advising caution, clean air is fast becoming a luxury many cannot afford. In response, the real estate sector has begun to adapt, offering a solution that many thought unimaginable just a few years ago: homes with breathable air.

The Growing Demand for Clean Air in Urban Living

Traditionally, luxury homes were defined by amenities like swimming pools, designer fixtures, and expansive floor plans. But today, as pollution levels rise, air quality has emerged as a key factor in determining a home's worth. Builders are now offering homes designed not only to block out dust and pollutants but also to maintain controlled ventilation to ensure fresh and healthy air inside.

In cities such as Gurugram, Bengaluru and Noida, many real estate projects now market themselves as offering 'clean air.' For example, Nimbus Realty’s new project, Nimbus The Arista Lux, located in Sector 168, Noida, promises a living experience with mountain-like air quality. According to the company’s CEO, Sahil Agarwal, the project’s design focuses on providing residents with clean, fresh air inside their homes through advanced filtration systems. According to the 99 acres website, the starting price of the flats is estimated to be around Rs 4.24 - 10.05 crore.

How Do Clean Air Homes Work?

These innovative homes use multi-stage filtration systems that clean the air before it enters the living space. A key technology is the use of HEPA filters, which are designed to trap even the tiniest dust particles and harmful pollutants like PM2.5, ensuring that the air inside remains pure. Beyond just removing dust, these filters also block out unpleasant smells from traffic fumes, garbage, and other sources of urban pollution.

The homes are designed with more than just an air purifier. Builders are now rethinking the entire structure of the project, incorporating features that minimise pollution exposure from the environment. Some developers are eliminating vehicle access from lower levels of buildings, while others are creating expansive biowalls of plants that naturally filter the air, such as the one being implemented in Bengaluru. These green solutions help reduce the carbon footprint and enhance the overall air quality.

A New Standard in Sustainable Living

Clean air homes are not limited to a high-tech filtration system alone; many of these projects are certified by sustainability organisations like the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) or GRIHA, which ensure the buildings meet indoor air quality standards. In addition, some developments incorporate features like wind corridors and smart ventilation systems to ensure that fresh, outdoor air is filtered and introduced in a controlled way, keeping carbon dioxide levels in check.

The Price of Clean Air

While having a decent home, water, and electricity was once the cornerstone of comfortable living, today, even clean air is considered a fundamental necessity. As more people become aware of the harmful effects of polluted air, they are willing to invest in high-end real estate projects to safeguard their health. This shift has led to the rise of premium real estate projects offering 'breathable air' as a luxury amenity, reflecting the growing demand for healthier living environments.

In a city like Delhi, where toxic air is a persistent problem, spending millions on a home with guaranteed clean air is no longer seen as an indulgence but as an essential investment in one’s well-being. As the real estate market continues to evolve, it’s clear that clean air has now become a luxury everyone is striving to afford.

