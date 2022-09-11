For compensation in motor accident cases, ‘robust view’ needed of deceased's income, says Supreme Court

File Photo

The Supreme Court has said that a “robust view” needs to be taken of the income of the deceased person when awarding compensation in motor accident cases. Taking a liberal view in the matter, the apex court said that in case the deceased is a self-cultivating agriculturist or a self-skilled worker, a robust view is needed since “documentary evidence may not be available to specifically prove the quantum of earnings”.

An SC bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli was dealing with two cases of appeal against orders of the Kerala High Court. In the two cases, the amount of compensation awarded by the Motor Accident Claim Tribunal (MACT) was reduced by the HC.

The cases dealt with compensation awarded to a pineapple cultivator and a carpenter. The compensation awarded to the pineapple cultivator’s family was Rs 26.75 lakh in 2017 based on an average base income estimate of Rs 12,000 monthly. The HC had reduced it to Rs 10,000 monthly.

Similarly, the carpenter’s family was awarded a compensation of Rs 24.59 lakh taking his base income at Rs 15,000 per month. This was reduced to Rs 10,000 per month.

Restoring the initial compensation orders, it directed that the balance due and payable to the appellant (family members of the deceased) shall be paid within a month along with interest at the rate of 9 per cent per annum.

In both the cases, the SC said tat “a robust view has to be taken of the quantum of earnings since documentary evidence may not be available to specifically prove the quantum of earnings”

The top court, in the order uploaded on its website recently, said in its view, the income of Rs 12,000 per month that was adopted by the MACT could not be regarded as "disproportionate or arbitrary".

The apex court said that there was no justification for reduction of the compensation awarded.

