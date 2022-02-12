Motivated comments on India's internal issues not welcome, says MEA as countries react to Hijab row

On Saturday, India rejected the criticism by some countries over the simmering 'hijab row' in certain educational institutions in Karnataka and said that "motivated comments" on the country's internal issues are not welcome.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that those who know India well would have a proper appreciation of the realities. "A matter regarding dress code in some educational institutions in the State of Karnataka is under judicial examination by the High Court of Karnataka," he said.

"Our constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as our democratic ethos and polity, are the context in which issues are considered and resolved. Those who know India well would have a proper appreciation of these realities. Motivated comments on our internal issues are not welcome," he said.

Bagchi's response came when asked by the media about comments by some countries on dress codes in some educational institutions in Karnataka.

Notably, the Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students were allegedly denied entry to college wearing hijab by Muslim women earlier this month.

On Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court also appealed to the student community and the public at large to maintain peace and tranquillity while hearing various pleas challenging a ban on hijab in the state. The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear urgent pleas relating to the hijab row in Karnataka. A Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli said that they will see the issue at the "appropriate time" as the Karnataka High Court is seized of the matter and also suggested lawyers to not make it a national-level issue.