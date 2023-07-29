Headlines

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan brutally trolled for bashing Elvish Yadav, questioning fans' loyalty; netizens call him 'biased'

ENG vs AUS: England star pacer Stuart Broad to retire from international cricket after Ashes series

Mirzapur's Antilia: Man builds 14-floor home without approved plans, construction halted

Himachal Pradesh: Hotel association announces 50% discount after monsoon fury

Mother of girl, who was paraded naked in Manipur, demands capital punishment for accused

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan brutally trolled for bashing Elvish Yadav, questioning fans' loyalty; netizens call him 'biased'

ENG vs AUS: England star pacer Stuart Broad to retire from international cricket after Ashes series

Mirzapur's Antilia: Man builds 14-floor home without approved plans, construction halted

Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check educational qualification of Indian cricketers

9 Bollywood actors who starred in Pakistani films

10 anti-Inflammatory foods that help reduce inflammation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Kanika Tiwari, who played Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath? See at how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan brutally trolled for bashing Elvish Yadav, questioning fans' loyalty; netizens call him 'biased'

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan gets miffed after Bebika Dhurve interrupts him multiple times, says 'aap jaisa contestant...'

Prakash Kumar aka Puneet Superstar confirms participating in Lock Upp 2, claims he would propose host Kangana Ranaut

HomeIndia

India

Mother of girl, who was paraded naked in Manipur, demands capital punishment for accused

A delegation of 21 MPs from the opposition bloc is on a two-day visit to the state, and meeting people affected by the violence.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 11:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The mother of one of the girls who was stripped naked and paraded by a mob in Manipur wants capital punishment for the culprits and to see the remains of her son and husband who too died on that day. She was speaking to PTI after MPs from the opposition bloc INDIA visited the victim's family.

Demanding capital punishment for the culprits, she said, "I trust the central government but not the state government." She also said, "The thing I want to convey is that we the tribals, the minority, we can't live with the Meitei anymore, and second, if possible I want to at least see the dead bodies of my son and husband." On 4 May, the day the 21-year-old woman was paraded naked, her brother and father were killed by the mob.

A delegation of 21 MPs from the opposition bloc is on a two-day visit to the state, and meeting people affected by the violence. When TMC MP Sushmita Dev and DMK MP Kanimozhi met the mother of one of the victims, she urged them to help her at least see the bodies of her son and husband.

She also told the two leaders the situation is such that Kukis and Meteis, the two warring communities, cannot live together anymore. "Her daughter was raped, and her husband and son were killed by the mob in the presence of Manipur Police but till today, not a single police officer has been suspended," Dev told PTI-Video.

READ | Manipur: Tribals in state reach out to Opposition alliance INDIA, seek President's rule

"They have got a huge shock. They are saying that there was a mob of more than 1,000 people, and they have made a specific demand, which I will raise with the governor," she said. The girl alleged that she was raped in front of the police, but nothing was done to help her, she added. Dev claimed that the girl is scared of the police now. "If a victim does not trust the police anymore then it is a constitutional crisis."

Kanimozhi said the victim's father served in the Army and protected the nation, but could not protect his family. "It is so sad to see a woman whose daughter was raped. She lost her husband and her son on the same day and there is no justice for them," she said.

The viral video of the May 4 incident renewed the national attention on Manipur, where violence broke out nearly three months ago, killing over 160 people since then, and injuring hundreds. The violence erupted on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Yoga for Alzheimer's: 5 asanas to help people with this neurological disorder

Kamaal R Khan mocks Rajinikanth's personality, education; netizens brutally troll him: 'Haisiyat mein reh...'

Apple’s ‘rare’ sneaker goes on sale, expensive than Toyota Fortuner SUV

Conjunctivitis alert: 6 warning signs you should never ignore

Meet one of the highest-paid CEOs in India, who earned over Rs 8 lakh per day, know his connection with Ratan Tata

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Remember Kanika Tiwari, who played Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath? See at how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE