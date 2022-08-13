Search icon
Amritsar Shocker: Mother poisons 5-year-old daughter, dumps her body in Golden Temple; arrested after video went viral

The woman's entire activity was caught on CCTV cameras installed at the Shri Darbar Sahib complex.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 09:18 PM IST

Amritsar Shocker: Mother poisons 5-year-old daughter, dumps her body in Golden Temple; arrested after video went viral
Image Credit: Screengrab/YouTube

The Amritsar Police claim to have cracked the alleged murder case of a girl child, whose body was discovered Thursday in the hallway of Ghanta Ghar Plaza at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Rajpura City Inspector Harmanjit Singh Cheema has arrested the victim's mother, Maninder Kaur.

Notably, the body of a girl child, aged 5-6 years, was discovered on Thursday in the Ghanta Ghar Plaza corridor of the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Authorities later inspected the CCTV cameras installed in the area, and a woman was observed carrying the infant in her lap.

A woman, accompanied by a small boy, can be seen taking the girl in her lap in the CCTV tape. The woman was spotted at various locations throughout the neighborhood, and she was always carrying the infant in her lap.

According to preliminary reports, the woman left the child in the Ghanta Ghar Plaza corridor at the Golden Temple and later approached the Rajpura Police to lodge a missing person complaint.

She stated in her complaint that her daughter had gone missing from the Golden Temple Complex. However, as the SGPC released the CCTC footage and sought clues in identifying the woman in the morning, the police also swung into action.

The woman was arrested in Yamunanagar by Rajpura police, who then notified Amritsar police. Deepjot, the daughter of Kulwinder Singh and a resident of Yamuna Nagar in Haryana, has been identified as the deceased. Amritsar Police has sent a team to Rajpura to take the woman into custody.

According to reports, the woman poisoned her daughter to death. The accused reportedly had an extramarital affair. The victim's father and other relatives have been summoned to Amritsar. It has also been revealed that the child seen in the video is the deceased's younger brother. A case has been filed, and further investigation is underway.

RRC RRB Group D exam 2022 admit card to be released today at rrbcdg.gov.in
