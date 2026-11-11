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Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre from November 12, second hike in 6 months

Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre from November 12

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Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre from November 12, second hike in 6 months

Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre from Nov 12 in Delhi-NCR. Full cream now Rs 76, Toned Rs 62, Cow milk Rs 65. Second hike since May 2026.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 11, 2026, 12:09 PM IST

Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre from November 12, second hike in 6 months
Mother Dairy milk price hike
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    Mother Dairy has hiked milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre, effective from Thursday, due to rising input costs, sources said.

    Mother Dairy, the largest milk supplier in Delhi-NCR, had last raised prices on May 14, 2026. Prior to that, the price revision was done in April 2025.

    According to sources, Mother Dairy has revised the consumer prices of its liquid milk variants by Rs 2-4 per litre, effective November 12. The company spokesperson declined to comment.

    Sources said the procurement prices of milk from farmers have increased, forcing the company to partly pass on the rise in input cost to consumers. Mother Dairy passes on 75-80 per cent of its milk sales realisation to farmers.

    It sells around 35 lakh litres of milk per day in the Delhi-NCR market through its own outlets, general trade and e-commerce platforms. Overall, it sells more than 50 lakh litres per day.

    Revised Mother Dairy milk prices in Delhi-NCR:

    In NCR, price of toned milk (bulk vended) has been increased to Rs 60 from Rs 58 per litre.

    Full cream milk (pouched) will now cost Rs 76 per litre, up from Rs 72.

    The price of toned milk (pouched) has been increased to Rs 62 per litre from Rs 60 per litre.

    Double toned milk will cost Rs 56 per litre from Rs 54 per litre.

    Prices of cow milk have been increased to Rs 65 per litre from Rs 62 per litre.

    Mother Dairy achieved a 17 per cent growth in its turnover to Rs 20,300 crore last fiscal year on improved demand for its milk products and cooking oils.

    Commissioned in 1974, Mother Dairy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

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