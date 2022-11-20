Delhi NCR: Price of Mother Dairy full cream milk up by Re 1 per litre, token milk up by Rs 2

Mother Dairy milk prices has been raised by Rs 2 per litre | Photo: PTI

The price of Mother Dairy full cream milk has been increased to Rs 64 per litre from Rs 63 per litre. Token milk prices have been upped from Rs 48 per litre to Rs 50 per litre. No revision in price of 500ml packs of full cream milk, says spokesperson, Mother Dairy.

It is the fourth time that the milk prices have been hiked this year by leading milk supplier, Mother Dairy with volumes of more than 30 lakh litres per day in Delhi NCR. This is the fourth round of hike in milk prices this year by Mother Dairy, one of the leading milk suppliers in Delhi-NCR with volumes of more than 30 lakh litres per day.

The spokesperson said that the reason behind these price hikes is the huge gap in demand and supply of milk. The supply of milk has lowered due to the rise in cost of feed and fodder and erratic monsoon. The company also said that the demand for processed milk has gone up.

Mother Dairy increased the prices of full-cream milk and cow milk by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR and some other markets in North India, on October 16. The prices were raised by Rs 2 per litre in March and August also for all variants.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk under the Amul brand, is also a major player in the Delhi-NCR market. It sells nearly 40 lakh litres per day.Milk output in India, the world's largest producer, is around 210 million tonnes annually.