Mother Dairy cuts prices across products; milk, ghee, paneer now more affordable after GST waiver; check revised rates here

Mother Dairy cuts prices: The Mother Dairy products price reduction ranges between Rs 2 and Rs 30, depending on the product and packaging.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 02:02 PM IST

Mother Dairy cuts prices across products; milk, ghee, paneer now more affordable after GST waiver; check revised rates here
    Mother Dairy cuts prices: The Mother Dairy said on Tuesday that it has slashed prices across a wide range of its dairy products following the recent revision of GST rates. The Mother Dairy products price reduction ranges between Rs 2 and Rs 30, depending on the product and packaging. The reduced prices will be effective from September 22. 

    The price deduction comes on the back of GST reforms, which lowered or scrapped taxes on many essentials. Mother Dairy said its entire portfolio now falls under either the zero-tax category or the lowest 5% slab.

    "As a consumer-centric organisation, we are passing on 100% of the tax benefit to our patrons," Manish Bandlish, managing director of Mother Dairy, said

    Mother Dairy Key Price Reductions 

    • MILK: UHT toned milk (1 litre tetra pack) will now cost Rs 75, down from Rs 77, while UHT double-toned milk (450 ml pouch) has been reduced to Rs 32 from Rs 33.
    • PANEER: 200 gm pack now priced at Rs 92 (previously Rs 95) and the 400 gm pack down to Rs 174 (previously Rs 180). For malai paneer, the 200 gm pack now costs Rs 97, down from Rs 100.
    • BUTTER: 500 gm pack now at Rs 285 (previously Rs 305), and the 100 gm pack down to Rs 58 from Rs 62.
    • Milkshake range, including strawberry, chocolate, mango, and rabri flavours, has seen a price drop from Rs 30 to Rs 28 for a 180 ml pack.
    • Cheese Cubes (180 gm): Rs 135 (previously 145)
    • Cheese Slices (480 gm): Rs 380 (previously Rs 405)
    • Cheese Block (200 gm): Rs 140 (previously Rs 150)
    • Cheese Spread (180 gm): Rs 110 (previously Rs 120)
    • Diced Mozzarella (1 kg): Rs 575 (previously Rs 610)
    • Ghee Carton Pack (1 litre): Rs 645, down from Rs 675
    • Ghee Tin (1 litre): Rs 720, down from Rs 750
    • Ghee Pouch (1 litre): Rs 645, down from Rs 675
    • Cow Ghee Jar (500 ml): Rs 365, down from Rs 380
    • Premium Cow Ghee – Gir Cow (500 ml): Rs 984, down from Rs 999
