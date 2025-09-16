Mother Dairy cuts prices across products; milk, ghee, paneer now more affordable after GST waiver; check revised rates here

Mother Dairy cuts prices: The Mother Dairy products price reduction ranges between Rs 2 and Rs 30, depending on the product and packaging.

Mother Dairy cuts prices: The Mother Dairy said on Tuesday that it has slashed prices across a wide range of its dairy products following the recent revision of GST rates. The Mother Dairy products price reduction ranges between Rs 2 and Rs 30, depending on the product and packaging. The reduced prices will be effective from September 22.

The price deduction comes on the back of GST reforms, which lowered or scrapped taxes on many essentials. Mother Dairy said its entire portfolio now falls under either the zero-tax category or the lowest 5% slab.

"As a consumer-centric organisation, we are passing on 100% of the tax benefit to our patrons," Manish Bandlish, managing director of Mother Dairy, said

