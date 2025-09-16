Janhvi Kapoor slaying Manish Malhotra's blush pink lehenga is masterclass in how to wear pink with poise
Mother Dairy cuts prices across products; milk, ghee, paneer now more affordable after GST waiver; check revised rates here
ED summons Sonu Sood in illegal betting app case
India-US trade talks: After Russian oil, Washington rakes up corn, Donald Trump's domestic politics exposed!
Disha Patani house firing: Yogi Adityanath steps in, father reveals late-night call with UP CM after family fears for safety
Dismissed IAS Puja Khedkar's parents in trouble, her father absconds amid kidnapping charges
Ileana D’Cruz says she almost walked out of Barfi after Anurag Basu lashed out at her on set: ‘I broke down, called producer...'
BIG win for Mukesh Ambani as Reliance raises Rs 21000 crore in…, here’s what we know
BAD News for Pakistan: ICC refuses to remove Andy Pycroft from referees panel over handshake row, here's all you need to know
Rs 1320462055500 lawsuit: US President Trump sues The New York Times for defamation and libel, here's why
INDIA
Mother Dairy cuts prices: The Mother Dairy products price reduction ranges between Rs 2 and Rs 30, depending on the product and packaging.
Mother Dairy cuts prices: The Mother Dairy said on Tuesday that it has slashed prices across a wide range of its dairy products following the recent revision of GST rates. The Mother Dairy products price reduction ranges between Rs 2 and Rs 30, depending on the product and packaging. The reduced prices will be effective from September 22.
The price deduction comes on the back of GST reforms, which lowered or scrapped taxes on many essentials. Mother Dairy said its entire portfolio now falls under either the zero-tax category or the lowest 5% slab.
"As a consumer-centric organisation, we are passing on 100% of the tax benefit to our patrons," Manish Bandlish, managing director of Mother Dairy, said