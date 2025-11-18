Most-Wanted Maoist Commander Hidma who carried Rs 1 crore bounty killed in encounter

Notorious Maoist Madvi Hidma, responsible for leading at least 26 armed attacks against security forces and civilians, has been gunned down in an encounter at Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharamaraju district.

Madvi Hidma, one of the most feared Maoist commanders linked to a series of deadly attacks on security forces and civilians, was shot dead during an encounter in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitharamaraju district. The gunfight broke out early in the morning in the densely forested Maredumilli region, located near the meeting point of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana. Police have recovered at least six bodies of Maoist operatives from the site, and the search operation is still underway.

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta confirmed the details, stating that the exchange of fire occurred between 6 am and 7 am. Six Maoists have been neutralised, including a senior leader. A large-scale combing operation is in progress, he said.

Who Was Madvi Hidma?

Born in 1981 in Sukma, formerly part of Madhya Pradesh, Hidma climbed the ranks of the Maoist movement to become one of its most influential field commanders. He led a battalion of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army and became the youngest member of the CPI (Maoist) Central Committee, the organisation’s highest decision-making body. He was also the sole tribal representative from the Bastar region in this leadership group. Hidma carried a reward of ₹50 lakh on his head. His wife, Raje alias Rajakka, is also believed to have been killed in the encounter.

Linked to Major Maoist Attacks

Hidma is considered the mastermind behind several of the deadliest Maoist strikes in India, including:

The 2010 Dantewada massacre, where 76 CRPF personnel were killed

The 2013 Jhiram Ghati ambush, which resulted in the death of 27 people, including senior Congress leaders

The 2021 Sukma–Bijapur attack, in which 22 security personnel lost their lives

His killing is widely seen as a significant blow to the Maoist organisation, which has faced increased pressure from intensified security operations and a wave of recent surrenders.

Growing Wave of Surrenders

The government has attributed these successes to policies aimed at encouraging Maoist cadres to abandon violence and reintegrate into society. The Prime Minister recently noted that efforts to bring extremists back into the mainstream have begun to show results.

One of the prominent leaders who surrendered in recent months is Mallojula Venugopal Rao, also known as Bhupathi. After laying down arms on October 14, Bhupathi urged remaining Maoist fighters to rethink their path. He said that the armed struggle for land and power had ultimately distanced them from the very people they claimed to represent. Calling it a “failed path,” he appealed to active cadres to abandon violence, surrender, and work for society through peaceful means.

As investigations continue and security forces comb the forests for remaining operatives, the death of Hidma marks one of the biggest setbacks for Maoist operations in recent years.