Most parts of India to receive below-normal rainfall this July, IMD says

According to an IMD press release, the long-period average (LPA) of rainfall over the country as a whole during July, based on data from 1971 to 2020, may be about 280.4 mm.

Monthly average rainfall over the country during July this year is most likely to be below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday (June 30). According to an IMD press release, the long-period average (LPA) of rainfall over the country as a whole during July, based on data from 1971 to 2020, may be about 280.4 mm. Regionally, below-normal rainfall is likely across most parts of the country except for some areas of Northwest and Northeast India, East-central India, and the eastern peninsular region, where normal to above-normal rainfall is expected.

Currently, weak El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific Ocean and neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are being observed over the Indian Ocean. The model forecast indicates that neutral IOD conditions are likely to persist during the Southwest Monsoon season.

Meanwhile, senior IMD scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma confirmed that the Southwest Monsoon has made its way to Himachal Pradesh, nearly a week later than its usual schedule, as per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) data. Speaking to the news agency ANI, Sharma said: "Today, June 30th, the monsoon has arrived in certain areas of Himachal Pradesh, covered whole Kinnaur district, made its presence felt in many parts of Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti. It has also arrived in parts of Sirmaur district and areas around Shimla district...There is a possibility that within the next 2-3 days, the monsoon will arrive in the remaining areas such as parts of Kangra and Chamba districts...There is a delay of about a week in monsoon's arrival in the state." The IMD had issued the first stage forecast for the 2026 southwest monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall over the country on April 13 and updated the forecast on May 29.