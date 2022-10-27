Search icon
'Most cunning person of century': Kumar Vishwas on Arvind Kejriwal's demand for 'Laxmi-Ganesh' on currency notes

Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan also reacted and called it an attempt by Kejriwal to overtake the BJP on the Hindutva front.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 07:41 AM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has a solution to the country's economic progress and prosperity -- print images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on new currency notes. His demand, however, has been attracting a lot of reactions from politicians across the country. On Wednesday, Kejriwal's friend-turned-foe Kumar Vishwas called his request 'nonsensical' referring to the Delhi CM as the 'most cunning person of the century'.

Vishwas said in a tweet, "He knows that Akhilesh-Mamata-Nitish, there are half a dozen contenders for the minority vote bank...If he is able to trap even half of the 82 percent Hindu vote bank, then, the minorities despite being insulted, will vote for him under compulsion for their sheer hatred for Modi."

Check out the tweet here.

Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan also reacted and called it an attempt by Kejriwal to overtake the BJP on the Hindutva front. He tweeted, "Kejriwal has certainly found the solution to the falling rupee and the Indian economy. Trying to outdo the BJP in Hindutva politics." 

For the unversed, recently during a press conference, Kejriwal, claiming that the Indian economy was not in good shape, said that the country needed a lot of effort to get the economy back on track along with the "blessings of our gods and goddesses".

"Today, I am appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre that our currency notes have the image of Mahatma Gandhi on one side. It should remain as it is but on the other side, there should be an image of Ganesha and Lakshmi," he said.

Asserting that he was not requesting to exchange all the notes in circulation, Kejriwal said his suggestion was to include the images of Ganesha and Lakshmi on the notes that are printed every month.

"This way, a significant amount of these notes will be in circulation in some time," he added.

