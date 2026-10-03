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'Most Comprehensive Is India's': Ukraine says it received 4 ceasefire proposals including one from Delhi

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced that Kyiv received four ceasefire proposals from India, Turkey, Egypt and the United States, stating that India's plan is the most comprehensive.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 03, 2026, 07:31 PM IST

'Most Comprehensive Is India's': Ukraine says it received 4 ceasefire proposals including one from Delhi
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Ukraine has received ceasefire proposals from four countries, including one from India that is the "most comprehensive," Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha has said.

The other proposals were from Turkey, Egypt and the United States, Sybiha told reporters in Kyiv on Friday, according to a report by European Pravda.

He said Ukraine is ready to consider various options for a truce with Russia, including a ceasefire along the front lines, but with conditions.

"We have four proposals. The most comprehensive is India's proposal. We are ready for an energy and Black Sea truce, but only in this combination," Sybiha said. "This should be a complete energy truce, a stop to attacks on all energy facilities, including port infrastructure."

What the other proposals say

According to Sybiha, Turkey and Egypt have proposed a truce in the Black Sea to restore grain exports from Ukraine, which have been hit by the war. The fourth proposal by the US insists that Ukraine and Russia agree on an energy truce. The US proposal was discussed during a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, he said.

"In general, we believe a truce could be one of the results of a meeting between President Zelensky and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. We are ready for different formats of a truce, including an unconditional one along the line of contact," Sybiha said.

Sybiha did not provide further details of India's proposal and it could not immediately be ascertained when New Delhi had made it. There was no official comment from Indian officials.

India's stand on Ukraine war

India has maintained that it remains in touch with both Russia and Ukraine and is ready to assist in ending the war, which New Delhi has repeatedly said has impacted food, fuel and fertiliser security, especially for the Global South.

While addressing the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi consistently raises the question of ending the conflict every time they meet.

"He takes a keen interest in the matter and has excellent ideas aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions. In this sense, Modi certainly maintains a neutral position while remaining committed to seeing the conflict end," Putin said.

"We are also grateful to the Prime Minister for his ideas – I will not go into details now – and for his commitment to resolving this conflict peacefully," he added.

Prime Minister Modi met Putin on the margins of the SCO Summit in Kyrgyzstan in August and again ahead of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi last month.

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