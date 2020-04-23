Most children with COVID-19 may exhibit only mild symptoms: Researchers

A review of medical studies showed that most children who contracted COVID-19 showed mild symptoms like cough or fever with full recovery possible within one to two weeks.

The review published in Journal of the American Medical Association presented the clinical manifestation of the disease in pediatric patients. It assessed 18 studies with a total of 1065 participants from China and Singapore who were pediatric patients with coronavirus infection.

The research showed that most pediatric patients infected with COVID-19 had a fever, dry cough, and fatigue, or were asymptomatic. Most pediatric patients were hospitalised, and symptomatic children received mainly supportive care with no deaths reported in the age range of 0 to 9 years, the study revealed.

The study of the effect of COVID-19 on pediatric patients is crucial for diagnostic tests, prognosis, therapeutic treatments considering there was limited data available on children and adolescents infected with the disease.

Out of the 18 studies conducted, fever and cough were reported in six of the included studies, and two studies involved gastrointestinal complications where vomiting was described as the only clinical complication.

Only one case of a 13-month-old infant reported severe symptoms. The patient developed vomiting, diarrhea, fever, and pneumonia, complicated by shock with metabolic acidosis and kidney failure that required intensive care and assisted ventilation. The patient recovered after critical care.

Only one death was reported in the age group of 10 to 19 years, which otherwise showed good medical outcomes. The study revealed that most of these children and adolescents acquired these infections from their parents or other family members.

However the scientists said that there are certain limitations to the analysis method as most of the studies were done based on Chinese reports, with data from European and US studies in children not available.

The researchers also could not compare pediatric results with data from adults with SARS-CoV-2 infection, and evaluate any correlation between viral burden and clinical symptoms.