Moscow not in favour of Kashmir being discussed at UN: Russian envoy to India

In a major backing for New Delhi, Moscow has said that it never favours Kashmir being brought to the United Nations for any discussions.

Responding to questions at a press conference in Delhi, Russian Envoy to India, Nikolai Kudashev said, "As far as the discussions at the United Nations Security Council is concerned, we have never been in favour of bringing this issue to the United Nation's agenda because this strictly a bilateral matter for India and Pakistan to discuss on the basis of Shimla and Lahore. Not much to discuss under the aegis of United Nations Security Council"

The comments come days after China, at the behest of Pakistan, raised the matter of Kashmir at a closed-door informal meet at the United Nations Security Council. The meet saw no takers and ended without any outcome.

During the meeting at UNSC, Pakistan's 'all-weather ally' China on Wednesday had made a request to deliberate on the Kashmir issue under the agenda of 'Any Other Business Points'. However, no other UNSC member, barring China, commented on the meeting after it ended given that it was an informal consultation. This is China's second attempt to rake up the Kashmir issue in the United Nations since August 5 last year when the Narendra Modi government decided to revoke Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the erstwhile state into two union territories.

On the visit foreign envoys to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month, Kudashev said that he doesn't "feel the reason to travel as Kashmir is India's internal matter and belongs to its own constitutional space."

He further added, "those who believe that it is an issue, and doubt Indian polices in Kashmir, can travel", which can be seen as a dig at US envoy, who was part of the 15 foreign envoys visit.

The Russian mission has confirmed to WION that it won't be requesting the government of India to be part of any future foreign envoys' visit. The visit that happened in early January was at the request of various missions, according to Indian government sources.

When asked if he will visit Kashmir on the invitation of the government, the Russian envoy said, "if you invite me, I will go as a friend".