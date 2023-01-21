Search icon
Moscow-Goa Azur Air flight diverted to Uzbekistan after receiving bomb threat

An Azur Air flight from Russia to Goa received a security threat. The aeroplane was diverted after receiving an email.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI & ANI |Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

A Goa-bound chartered flight from the Russian capital Moscow with 240 passengers on board was diverted to Uzbekistan in the wee hours of Saturday following a bomb threat, police said.

The flight was scheduled to land at the Dabolim airport in South Goa at 4.15 am, a senior police official said. The flight (AZV2463) operated by Azur Air was diverted before it entered the Indian air space, he said. 

"It was diverted after an email was received at 12.30 am by the Dabolim airport director that mentioned a bomb being planted on the plane," the official said. 

The incident occurred nearly two weeks after a Moscow-to-Goa flight made an emergency landing at Gujarat's Jamnagar airport following a bomb threat.

