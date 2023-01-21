Moscow-Goa Azur Air flight diverted to Uzbekistan after receiving bomb threat

A Goa-bound chartered flight from the Russian capital Moscow with 240 passengers on board was diverted to Uzbekistan in the wee hours of Saturday following a bomb threat, police said.

The flight was scheduled to land at the Dabolim airport in South Goa at 4.15 am, a senior police official said. The flight (AZV2463) operated by Azur Air was diverted before it entered the Indian air space, he said.

An Azur Air chartered flight from Russia’s Perm International Airport to Goa received a security threat. Following this, the flight was diverted to Uzbekistan. A total of 238 passengers, including 2 infants, and 7 crew are onboard: Airport Sources pic.twitter.com/2JKe9bWeO8 January 21, 2023

"It was diverted after an email was received at 12.30 am by the Dabolim airport director that mentioned a bomb being planted on the plane," the official said.

The incident occurred nearly two weeks after a Moscow-to-Goa flight made an emergency landing at Gujarat's Jamnagar airport following a bomb threat.