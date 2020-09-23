PM Modi condoles 'exceptional Karyakarta' Suresh Angadi's demise

Suresh Angadi, 64, had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 11 and was initially asymptomatic. The BJP MP was later admitted to the dedicated COVID-19 facility at the AIIMS Trauma Centre where he passed away.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, who died of COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the PM said, "Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti."

Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal extended condolences and said, " Deeply anguished at the unfortunate demise of Suresh Angadi ji. He was like my brother. Words fall short to describe his commitment & dedication towards the people. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this hour of need. Om Shanti".

Deeply anguished at the unfortunate demise of Suresh Angadi ji.



He was like my brother. Words fall short to describe his commitment & dedication towards the people.



My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this hour of need. Om Shanti

Former prime minister and Karnataka leader HD Deve Gowda said, I am shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Union Minister of State for Railways and four-term MP from Belagavi Shri. Suresh Angadi. He was like a younger brother to me. I feel terrible losing him. This is an unbearable loss to our nation. May his soul rest in peace. May God give his family and well-wishers the strength to bear this pain."

I am shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Union Minister of State for Railways and four-term MP from Belagavi Shri. Suresh Angadi

He was like a younger brother to me. I feel terrible losing him. This is an unbearable loss to our nation.

1/2

He is the first member of the Union Cabinet to succumb to coronavirus. Member of Lok Sabha from Belagavi constituency in Karnataka.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.