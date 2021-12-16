MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni loses cool, abuses journalists for questioning about son - Video goes viral

Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni apparently lost his cool on Wednesday as some journalists raised questions related to the SIT report on his son Ashish who is presently in jail in a case related to the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur.

The incident took place when the minister was inaugurating an oxygen plant at Lakhimpur Kheri, where he visited his son in jail on Wednesday. Ashish Mishra Teni is the prime accused in the Lakhimpur incident in which four farmers and a journalist were mowed down by a vehicle on October 3.

Special Investigation Team was set up to investigate the matter which has now submitted the report which says the killing of farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri was a 'planned conspiracy'. As per the SIT report on the Lakhimpur incident, farmers were crushed, allegedly by an SUV driven by Ashish Mishra 'with intent to commit murder' and it was 'not death by negligence'.

In a video that has now surfaced on social media, Teni was seen openly abusing the journalists. This has given an opportunity to the Opposition to once again demand the resignation of the minister. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Congress has announced to hold state-wide protests demanding the resignation of MoS, Home Ajay Mishra Teni after the video of him misbehaving with journalists went viral.

The Opposition parties criticised the minister for using 'foul language' demanding his immediate dismissal. They went on to say that such behaviour would not be tolerated. Uttar Pradesh's Samajwadi Party has also demanded the immediate resignation of the Union minister.

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday tweeted a video of the incident where the minister is seen misbehaving with journalists and abusing them. Ajay Mishra Teni was apparently seen calling the journalists 'chor' or thieves. Priyanka Gandhi also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath in her tweet and reiterated her demand to sack Teni.