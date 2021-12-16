Mortal remains of Group Captain Varun Singh reach Bhopal, CM announces Rs 1 cr ex-gratia to kin

The mortal remains of Group Captain Varun Singh, who passed away on December 15, have reached Bhopal in a service aircraft. Indian Air Force (IAF) military officials paid him tribute at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka in Bengaluru before the body was flown to Bhopal.

The Shaurya Chakra awardee was the lone survivor of the December 8 Tamil Nadu chopper crash in which 13 people, including Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife, had died.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government will provide a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of Group Captain Varun Singh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Thursday. Chouhan also said that Singh's last rites will be performed with full state and military honour.

"I pay tribute to Group Captain Varun Singh. His last rites will be performed with full state and military honour. His father is very brave too. The entire family is dedicated to the nation. We stand with them in this hour of grief," Chouhan said.

"The naming of an institution after him and the erection of his statue in his memory will be discussed with the family. The state government will provide a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the next of kin," he added.