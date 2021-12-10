Mortal remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat and wife brought to their residence, Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute

The mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat have been brought to their residence. They both passed away in the IAF chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8. Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat who passed away in the IAF chopper crash on Wednesday.

The bodies of General Bipin Rawat and his wife have been kept at their 3 Kamaraj Marg residence for the general public to pay their final respects from 11 am to 12:30 pm Friday. The slot between 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm will be kept for military personnel to pay their respects to the outstanding commander and his wife.

The final journey of General Bipin Rawat from his residence to the Brar Square crematorium is scheduled to start around 2 pm. The funeral is scheduled for 4 pm. All the bodies were to be taken to the Army hospital Dhaula Kuan after the tribute ceremony.

Delhi | The mortal remains of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were brought to their residence



Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, Army Chief MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, Air Chief Marshal AVR Chaudhari and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar were among those who paid homage to CDS General Bipin Rawat on Thursday.

13 people including General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika were killed when their helicopter crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu in an air tragedy that triggered grief across the country. They were on board the IAF's Mi17V5 IAF helicopter that took off from an army base in Sulur town located in the Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu.