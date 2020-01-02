'Morphed, conspiracy to malign my image': Gautam Budh Nagar SSP on viral obscene videos

Gautam Budh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vaibhav Krishna on Wednesday alleged a "conspiracy" behind the viral video having his picture and a woman's voice in the background.

Krishna said the has been "morphed" by the criminal elements to malign his personal image and asked Inspector General (Meerut Range) to get the video probed by the police of another district.

The Noida Police has registered an FIR at Sector 20 police station against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the IT Act for allegedly circulating “doctored” obscene videos clips of the top cop. There are reportedly three such videos on social media.

“I have asked the Gautam Budh Nagar SSP about the matter. He has denied the allegations. I have directed Noida police to register an FIR and probe the matter,” Singh said adding that he came to know about the matter through media sources.

Addressing the media in Noida on Wednesday, Vaibhav Krishna said that he suspected criminal elements behind the videos as he has taken strict action against organised crime and extortion racketeer's in the district in the last one year,

They are now hatching conspiracies to settle their score, he said.

“I received the information that my image has been used in some videos which are viral over the social media. I myself have studied the video that is viral on social media. It appears that it is a conspiracy by criminal elements to damage my personal image," said Vaibhav Krishna.

He said the video is being circulated on WhatsApp and "voice of a woman is played in the background while his photograph is seen in the video".

"In the last year, I have taken strict action against the organised crime, against those who are involved in illegal activities and extortion. It seems that some of them have hatched a conspiracy," the SSP was quoted as saying by ANI.

“We have taken action in serious corruption cases and against organised gangs. It appears some people have tried to create this doctored videos. The entire incident will be investigated,” he said, adding that he has written to the IG regarding the matter.