More violence at Delhi courts as lawyers beat up cop at Karkardooma, allegedly misbehave with journalist

Yet another court complex in Delhi was witness to violence on Monday. This time, it was the Karkardooma court in East Delhi. Lawyers beat up a police constable and allegedly behaved inappropriately with a woman journalist on Monday morning. This bout of violence comes just two days after clashes between police and lawyers at the Tis Hazari court.

Tensions between police and lawyers boiled over on Saturday when they clashed at the Tis Hazari court. A Special Investigative Team (SIT) has been tasked with investigating the four FIRs that have been filed so far over the violence. Lawyers of the Delhi High Court and the district courts in the city are on strike to protest the violence.

The violence at the Tis Hazari court reportedly broke out because of a dispute over parking spaces. Delhi Police has said 20 people were injured in the violence, including an Additional DCP and 2 SHOs, and 8 advocates. The Police also said 12 bikes, one police car and eight jail vans were damaged.

Four FIRs have been registered so far in relation to Saturday's violence. One FIR has been registered after a complaint from five district judges, another on lawyers complaints, the third FIR has been registered on a female lawyer's complaints who have alleged molestation, and the fourth FIR has been registered on police officials complaints. A special investigation team (SIT) of the crime branch will investigate these cases.

On Sunday, the Delhi High Court had sent notices to the Centre, Bar Council of India, Bar Council of Delhi, Delhi Government and All Bar Association of District Courts of Delhi.

Taking suo moto cognizance of the Tis Hazari clash between lawyers and police, Delhi HC Chief Justice DN Patel held an open court hearing on Sunday, in which the High Court directed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to not take any coercive against the lawyers and to transfer Special Commissioner Sanjay Singh and Additional DCP Harinder Singh, who were involved in the Tis Hazari court clash.