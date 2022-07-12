More trouble for Shiv Sena? Child rights body seeks to file FIR against Aaditya Thackeray, know why

File photo

After the political crisis in Maharashtra which overturned the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government has seemingly subsided, it seems like there is more trouble for the Thackeray family and the Shiv Sena after Aadtiya Thackeray faces legal action.

Former Maharashtra cabinet minister and Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray came under fire after a child rights body urged the Mumbai Police to file an FIR against him. The legal tangle comes amid a protest against turning Aarey into a metro car shed.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has slammed Thackeray and accused him of “using child labour” for his political agenda during the ‘Save Aarey forest’ protest. The NCPCR has written a letter to the Mumbai police commissioner, seeking action against Thackeray.

Aarey is a unique forest within our city. Uddhav Thackeray ji declared 808 acres of Aarey as Forest and the car shed must move out. Our human greed and lack of compassion cannot be allowed to destroy biodiversity in our city. pic.twitter.com/YNbS0ryd8d — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 10, 2022

According to the photographs posted by Aaditya Thackeray on social media, he participated in a protest to save the Aarey forest in Maharashtra yesterday, and several children could be seen during the demonstration holding up placards.

Urging the Mumbai police to take strict action against Aaditya Thackeray, the child rights body said that they need “an Action Taken Report along with a copy of FIR and statements of the children" within three days, as per media reports.

Slamming the NCPCR’s action against Thackeray, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi stood up in his support and said, “What a joke! They were not part of the Shiv Sena protests but the citizens' group. The children wanted to meet Shri Aaditya Thackeray and he was appreciative of their interest in forest conservation! Is this a new form of intimidation to stop citizens from protesting? Is saving forests now a crime?”

This comes just as the new government in Maharashtra, led by Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde and BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, gave a green light to the developmental project in the Aarey forest, which will lead to cutting down trees in the 1,800-acre forest area, a move which is being massively protested by environmental activists.

