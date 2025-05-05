The court said there must be accountability and that 'some remedial and punitive action is needed.'

The Supreme Court of India has taken a strong stand against the misuse of social media, especially in cases where people with disabilities and rare disorders are mocked. The court has asked five social media influencers, including popular comedian Samay Raina, to appear in connection with a plea filed by an NGO. The NGO claims that these individuals made fun of people with disabilities and rare medical conditions in their content.

The judges said they were deeply concerned about how much influence social media personalities have. They described the alleged behaviour as “damaging” and “demoralising” to vulnerable sections of society. The court said there must be accountability and that “some remedial and punitive action is needed.”

Samay Raina, known for his online comedy and live shows, is already under scrutiny for a separate controversy linked to his show India’s Got Latent.

Recently, the Supreme Court criticised Samay Raina for allegedly making fun of people who are visually impaired or disabled. The judges said they were “really disturbed” by the remarks made on his show.

While some of the others involved, like Apoorva and Ranveer, have already returned to creating online content, Samay’s fans are still waiting for him to return to the comedy scene.