MORE trouble for Lalu Yadav! Family rift intensifies as 3 more daughters leave Patna house, day after Rohini Acharya disowns family, quits politics

Rohini Acharya's sudden 'disowning' of Yadav family and quitting politics has intensified the drama in one of the most influential families of Bihar. Now, three more daughters of the Lalu Yadav, Rajlaskhmi, Ragini and Chanda, have left the family's Patna residence along with their children and travelled back to Delhi.

As per reports, three daughters of the RJD chief Lalu Yadav, were “distressed and unsettled" by the ongoing family drama and left Patna's 10 Circular Road residence.

Lalu married Rabri Devi on 1 June 1973 in an arranged marriage, and they had nine children, seven daughters and two sons. Their children are Misa Bharti, Ragini Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Anushka Yadav, Chanda Yadav, Rohini Yadav, Raj Laxmi Yadav, Hema Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav.

Rohini Acharya disowns family, quits politics

Lalu Prasad Yadav's second eldest daughter Rohini Acharya said on Saturday announced that she has decided to quit politics, declaring that she was disowning her family a day after the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan’s faced embarrasing loss in Bihar election results, where RJD maanged to win on only 25 seats.

Rohini on X, announced, 'I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family … This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do …nd I’m taking all the blame’s.' She also made serious allegation in two of her emotional posts.

Tej Pratp Yadav expelled from RJD, family

Tej Pratap Yadav was expelled from RJD and the family by Lalu Yadav, earlier this year after he allegedly announced the relationship with a woman named Anuskha Yadav with posting photos on social media, that went viral. However, he claimed that his account was hacked. Since then, Tej Pratap has remained politically active, by announcing his own political alliance with five regional parties, including Vikas Vanchit Insaan Party (VVIP). He contested on Mahua constituency, from Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD), but lost.