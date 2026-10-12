More trouble for Gyanesh Kumar: Kerala Assembly passes resolution seeking CEC’s removal over SIR irregularities

The Kerala Assembly unanimously passed a resolution seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar's removal over alleged SIR irregularities, demanding restoration of voting rights and changes to the selection committee.

A resolution seeking the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, has been passed in the Kerala Legislative Assembly on Monday amid ongoing protests over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The resolution also called for restoring voting rights to eligible voters allegedly excluded from the process and changing the CEC’s selection committee to include the Prime Minister, the Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition and the Chief Justice of India.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan moved the resolution in the 140-member assembly, where the ruling Congress-led alliance has a strength of 102 members. The Left, which has 35 members, also supported the resolution, leading to its unanimous passing. The state assembly became the first in the country to adopt such resolution.

Satheesan said the right to vote is the foundation of our democracy. No institution can be allowed to undermine the constitutional rights of our citizens, he said. “Our stand is unequivocal. The right to vote must be protected. The Constitution must be upheld. Democracy must prevail. Keralam stands firmly for free and fair elections,” he said.