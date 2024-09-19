More trouble for ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh, Bengal medical body now...

Sandip Ghosh has been removed from the list of Registered Medical Practitioners maintained by the WBMC.

The West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) has cancelled the registration of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's former principal Sandip Ghosh, an official said. Ghosh, who is in CBI custody, has been removed from the list of Registered Medical Practitioners maintained by the WBMC, he said.

His licence was cancelled under various provisions of the Bengal Medical Act of 1914, the official said. He is an orthopaedic surgeon and without the licence, he cannot practice. Ghosh was arrested by the CBI on September 2 for his alleged involvement in the financial irregularities at the hospital amid the protests over the rape and murder of the on-duty trainee doctor. He was later accused of evidence tampering in the rape-murder case.

Aniket Mahato, one of the leading faces of the junior doctors who have been agitating over the death of their colleague, described it as a "victory". "This is a victory for our deceased sister. The cancellation of Ghosh's medical registration should have been done the very next day of his arrest. We are happy that the West Bengal Medical Council has finally taken this step," he said. Ghosh was appointed the principal of the RG Kar Medical College in February 2021. Amid the protests, he resigned from the post.

