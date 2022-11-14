More than genetics, good habits determine healthy aging

While some seniors are in a wheelchair, others of the same age are getting ready for the next marathon. What brought each one of them there? In the vast majority of cases, these were lifelong choices. If no one can guarantee how we will get there, at least it is possible to increase the chances of being in the group of the most active and healthy.

That's because no less than 70% of how we age depends solely on the way we live, habits and the environment. Only 30% of what we will be over the years has to do with genetics. Therefore, it is never too late to adopt good practices. And the sooner, the greater the chance of living longer and better.

As we get older, we lose our organic reserves. That is, the body's ability to function well and recover after exertion.

After reaching a peak in your 30s or 40s, all organs and systems begin to reduce their capacity. This means that in the face of a situation of physical stress, such as an illness, or emotional stress, the body may not have the same condition to recover, suffering a greater impact and, sometimes, sequelae.

This is where the role of lifestyle comes in. Healthy habits slow down this loss of organic reserves. In addition, there is no shortage of studies showing the importance of food and physical activity in the prevention and control of diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, heart problems, stroke, anxiety and depression, certain types of tumors and even Alzheimer's, among others.

A healthy elderly person is not necessarily free from diseases, but in these cases they are well controlled.. The greater the independence, the greater the chance of positive outcomes in any condition older people face.

The importance of physical activity and nutrition

To ensure a good lifestyle, experts insist on the well-known combination of regular physical activity and healthy eating. That means 150 to 300 minutes of exercise a week, involving cardio and muscle strength, and opting for a diet with less processed and processed foods.

You should prioritize that 'real food', in which we peel more and open less cans and packages. It is worth remembering, of course, to avoid smoking, excessive sun and to visit the doctor regularly for periodic check-ups.

But that’s not all.

“Longevity is also made up of more subtle factors: studies with very long-lived volunteers show the importance of knowing how to live each present moment, of having a purpose in life over the years that works as a goal and of cultivating good relationships. We are social beings, we need this network, this exchange,” says Ruchi Rathor, an entrepreneur.

All this only highlights the importance of the elderly being actually inserted in society, perhaps even in the job market. "It is important to keep an attitude open to knowledge and changes, to never stop learning, the so-called 'lifelong learning'", explains Ruchi Rathor. So, in addition to living longer and better, maybe we live more wisely too.

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)