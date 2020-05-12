More than a thousand cops in Maharashtra tested positive for COVID-19 so far; seven police personnel dead

As the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection in Maharashtra crosses the 23,000-mark, some alarming developments have emerged in the state. According to reports, as many as 221 police personnel in the state have contracted COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cops affected by the virus so far to more than a thousand. Till now, seven policemen have lost their lives fighting against the disease.

Notably, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of the coronavirus spread in India, where the number of cases witnessed a massive spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with over 23,000 positive cases of infection and more than 860 deaths. As many as 1,200 new cases have been reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest available data, around 1,007 police personnel in Maharashtra have contracted COVID-19, which includes 106 senior officers. Around 400 policemen have been reported to have been affected by the coronavirus in Mumbai alone. Personnel present in several police stations across Mumbai have been infected with corona. Besides, personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have also been reported to be affected.

As mentioned earlier, seven policemen in Maharashtra have lost their lives due to the corona till now. These include four of the Mumbai Police, one from Pune Police, one from Solapur Police, and another from Nashik. There are currently thousands of police personnel in quarantine.

Last month, the Mumbai Police had asked all policemen in the force who are above the age of 55 or those with pre-existing ailments to go on leave, with an aim to protect personnel from the clutches of COVID-19.

It is not yet clear as to when and how all the infected police personnel were infected with the virus. Authorities are tracing their contact history with full steam and some headway is expected in this regard soon. However, for good measure, some of the policemen's close contacts have been identified and are currently undergoing testing to ensure trace the virus's potential contamination route. Other policemen who were in touch with the deceased have also been quarantined at their own homes as a precaution.

Special measures are also being taken especially for the police force. HCQ tablets, multivitamins, and protein supplements being provided under medical supervision to strengthen the immunity system of the police personnel.

Special hospitals are being designated for police personnel. Also, all COVID hospitals in Mumbai have dedicated beds for Mumbai Police personnel. Adequate number of PPEs, face masks, hand sanitisers, gloves, face shields have been provided to all personnel.

Amenities like food packets, ration, hot water flasks, pandals at checkpoints, etc. are being provided to all personnel on frontline duties. Accommodation facilities are also being provided to all police personnel who wish to stay back.