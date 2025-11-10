Over 2900 kg ammonium nitrate found in Faridabad: What is it and how much destruction can it cause?

Hema Malini says Dharmenda is 'being continuously monitored' as his health gets critical: 'I request you all to...'
Police have seized more than 2,900 kilograms of ammonium nitrate from two houses in separate villages of Faridabad over the last two days, busting a massive terror module spanning several states. Cops said an assault rifle, over a dozen explosive timers, and a large cache of ammunition have also been recovered. According to experts, ammonium nitrate is capable of causing a massive explosion under the right conditions. But what exactly is it and how dangerous can it be?
Ammonium nitrate is an odourless, white crystalline chemical and a powerful oxidiser. It is basically a salt consisting of one ion each of ammonium and nitrate that is formed by the reaction of ammonia and nitric acid. It is widely used as a fertiliser because of the high levels of ammonium and nitrate content. Being a salt, it is also water-soluble, making it suitable for use in irrigation systems. It is also an oxidiser, which means it supplies oxygen to support combustion. There are two ways in which ammonium nitrate can detonate: One is when it is exposed to fire or mixes with a combustible substance during a fire. The other is when it mixes with an explosive substance. It is potentially a cheaply-developed bomb that can lead to significant damage. This version is also called ANFO -- or ammonium nitrate fuel oil -- and is used in controlled situations in a number of industries such as construction and mining.
As per rules framed in 2012, under the Explosives Act of 1884, any "combination with more than 45 percent of ammonium nitrate by weight including emulsions, suspensions, melts or gels (with or without inorganic nitrates) shall be called an explosive." Licenses are needed to manufacture and handle the chemical, and there are rules regulating how it is stored, transported, and sold. Import and export of ammonium nitrate is also tightly controlled.