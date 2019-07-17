More than 1,000 MHA officials sacked in 5 years for lack of integrity, ineffectiveness: Govt

Headlines

CUET PG 2023 answer key RELEASED, direct link here

Adah Sharma reacts to Naseeruddin Shah-Kamal Haasan's negative comments on The Kerala Story, says 'people with...'

This female billionaire helped Katrina Kaif's multi-crore business, was once India's richest woman; her net worth is...

Saif Ali Khan’s next action thriller with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand sold to Netflix for huge amount: Report

Tamannaah Bhatia unites with John Abraham ‘for a very special role’ in Nikkhil Advani’s directorial, Vedaa: See post

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

CUET PG 2023 answer key RELEASED, direct link here

Adah Sharma reacts to Naseeruddin Shah-Kamal Haasan's negative comments on The Kerala Story, says 'people with...'

This female billionaire helped Katrina Kaif's multi-crore business, was once India's richest woman; her net worth is...

10 most popular Indian web series of 2023 so far

8 best superfoods to increase red blood cells count

Sleep tips: 5 steps to get better sleep at night

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

Will not backstab or blackmail, says DK Shivakumar amid rift over Karnataka CM race

Ileana D'Cruz shares a romantic picture with boyfriend and Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi get engaged, DNA Entertainment Wrap, June 10

Bengal Panchayat Poll Violence | Trinamool vs BJP | PM Modi In Telangana | News Wrap, July 7

Saif Ali Khan’s next action thriller with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand sold to Netflix for huge amount: Report

Adah Sharma reacts to Naseeruddin Shah-Kamal Haasan's negative comments on The Kerala Story, says 'people with...'

Has Dharmendra vowed never to watch Baghban because of Hema Malini's chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan? Actress answers

HomeIndia

cricket

More than 1,000 MHA officials sacked in 5 years for lack of integrity, ineffectiveness: Govt

"A total number of 1,083 officials have been dismissed from government service under the applicable disciplinary rules in the ministry, including its organisations, during the last five years," he said, replying to a written question.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2019, 05:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

More than 1,000 employees working in the Ministry of Home Affairs have been dismissed from service in the last five years on the grounds of lack of integrity and ineffectiveness in public interest, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Rai said action against government servants is a continuous process and as per the applicable disciplinary rules, the government has the right to take disciplinary action against erring officials by imposing prescribed penalties, including dismissal and removal from the service. 

"A total number of 1,083 officials have been dismissed from government service under the applicable disciplinary rules in the ministry, including its organisations, during the last five years," he said, replying to a written question.

The minister said the provisions of Fundamental Rules (FR) 56(j), Rule 48 of Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972 and Rule 16(3) (Amended) of All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) [AIS (DCRB)] Rules, 1958 lay down the procedure of periodical review for premature retirement of government servants at all levels, on the grounds of lack of integrity and ineffectiveness in public interest.

"As per provisions inapplicable disciplinary rules, sufficient opportunities of defence are provided to the government servants before imposing any penalty, including dismissal from government service," he said.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

School Holiday 2023: List of schools to remain shut due to flood alert in Delhi’s Yamuna River

'That's an alarming collapse': Fans slam Indian batting performance for dismal display against Bangladesh

Meet Sanjiv Puri, IITian who leads Rs 580000 crore firm, his whopping salary is...

Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta wear gorgeous traditional outfits during family event, unseen pics go viral

This Indian actress owns world's fifth largest diamond, not Aishwarya, Alia, Priyanka, Nayanthara, Samantha, Deepika

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE