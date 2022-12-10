More strain on India-Pakistan cricket relationship? EAM Jaishankar opens up on future of IND vs PAK matches

EAM S Jaishankar (File photo)

In the midst of the row between the BCCI and the PCB over Asia Cup 2023, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar talked about the possible future of India vs Pakistan matches on the neighbouring country’s home turf in the near future.

As BCCI announced that Indian cricket players will not be going to Pakistan to play any matches, the tensions between the Indian agency and PCB intensified. Now, S Jaishankar addressed the tensions, standing firm on the stance of the government.

While sending a clear message that cross-border terrorism will never be normalized, S Jaishankar said, “Tournaments keep coming and you are aware of the government's stand. Let's see what happens.”

This statement gives an indication that the Centre and the BCCI have a similar stance when it comes to sending Indian players to Pakistan for future cricket matches. This comes as the tensions between the two cricket agencies are at an all-time high in the backdrop of the Asia Cup 2023.

While speaking at the AajTak conclave, Jaishankar said, “I want to repeat that we should never accept that one country has the right to terrorism. We will have to delegitimise it. And for that, there should be international pressure on the country. This pressure will remain when the victims of terrorism raise their voices. We have to take leadership in it because we have bled because of terrorism.”

The foreign minister also talked about the possibility of talks between India and Pakistan in the future, saying, “Will you talk to me if I put a gun to your head?” He further said that Pakistan is responsible for aiding terrorism out in the open.

As quoted by Hindustan Times, Jaishankar said, “It is a complicated issue. Will you talk to me if I put a gun on your head? If your neighbour aids terrorism out in the open -- and there is no mystery about who the leaders are, where the camps are... We should never think that cross-border terrorism is normal.”

