More rainfall and landslides in Uttarakhand in next 48 hours, warns MeT Department

Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand will continue till August 27. Several parts of Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, Pauri, Nainital, Tehri, and Rishikesh are likely to receive more heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Uttarakhand Meteorological Director, Bikram Singh informed that the water level in the rivers will rise to a great extent. In Dehradun, the Asan river is flowing 15 feet above its level. The water is believed to be flowing close to the second floor of the Tapkeshwar temple which is situated on its banks.

Late on Tuesday night, Dehradun received 254 mm of rainfall, which flooded the Rispana and Bindal rivers besides causing heavy waterlogging in many areas. Rishikesh received (207 mm), Bageshwar (151 mm), Narendra Nagar (149 mm), and Kotdwar (60 mm) rainfall, as per IMD data.

On the outskirts of Dehradun, an incident of cloudburst occurred near Satla Devi temple in Khabadwala village leading to the flooding of rivers and streams, state disaster management officials said on Wednesday. Rains and cloudbursts led to many being stranded in several parts of Dehradun.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very likely to continue over Uttarakhand till 29th August and isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh till 28th August. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 26, 2021

The Meteorological Department has also warned of minor to medium landslides and rockfalls at isolated places in vulnerable areas between August 25 and August 29.

The Uttarakhand government had to deploy State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel to rescue people. An SDRF team rescued many who were trapped in the State Health Authority building in Dehradun's IT Park.