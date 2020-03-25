More private labs approved for coronavirus testing: Here is full list

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday approved more private laboratories to conduct coronavirus test as the number of cases across the country crossed 600 on Wednesday.

It had earlier approved 12 private labs to test samples of suspected COVID-19 patients. With new private labs getting approved by the agency, the number of such facilities across the country has risen to 29.

The ICMR-approved private labs are present in Delhi (4), Gujarat (3), Haryana (3), Karnataka (2), Maharashtra (9), Tamil Nadu (3), Telangana (4) and West Bengal (1).

Here is the list of all private labs where coronavirus testing can be done:

Delhi

1. Lal Path Labs, Block -E, Sector 18, Rohini, Delhi

2. Dr Dangs Lab, C-2/1, Safadarjung Development Area, New Delhi

3. Laboratory Services, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Sarita Vihar, New Delhi

4. Max Lab, Max Super Spciality Hospital, Saket, New-Delhi

Gujarat

1. Unipath Specialty laboratory limited, 102, Sanoma Plaza, Opposite Parimal Garden, Besides JMC House, Ellisbridge, Ahmedabad

2. Supratech Micropath Laboratory & Research Institute Pvt Ltd, Kedar, Ahmedabad

3. SN GeneLab Pvt Ltd, President Plaza –A, Near Mahavir Hospital, Nanpura, Surat

Haryana

1. Strand Life Sciences, A-17, Sector 34, Gurugram

2. SRL Limited, GP26, Sector 18, Gurugram

3. Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre-Lab, 363-364/4, Jawahar Nagar. Gururgram

Karnataka

1. Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory, Anand Tower, #54, Bowring Hospital Road, Bengaluru

2. Cancyte Technologies Pvt Ltd, Sri Shankara Research Centre, Bengaluru

Maharashtra

1. Thyrocare Technologies Limited, D37/1, TTC MIDC, Turbhe, Navi Mumbai

2. Suburban Diagnostics (India) Pvt. Ltd., 306, 307/T, 3rd Floor, Sunshine Bld., Andheri (W), Mumbai

3. Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Unit No. 409-416, 4th Floor, Commercial Building-1, Kohinoor Mall, Mumbai

4. Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, Molecular Medicine, Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., R-282, TTC Industrial Area, Rabale, Navi Mumbai

5. SRL Limited, Prime Square Building, Plot No 1, Gaiwadi Industrial Estate, SV Road, Goregaon, Mumbai

6. A.G. Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Nayantara Building, Pune

7. Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Laboratory, Four Bungalows, Mumbai

8. InfeXn Laboratories Private Limited, A/131, Therelek Compound, Road No 23, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane (W)

9. iGenetic Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Krislon House, Andheri East, Mumbai

Tamil Nadu

1. Dept. of Clinical Virology, CMC, Vellore

2. Department of Laboratory Services, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Chennai

3. Neuberg Ehrlich Lab Pvt Ltd, 46-48 Masilamani Road, Balaji Nagar, Chennai

Telangana

1. Laboratory Services, Apollo Hospitals, 6th Floor, Health Street Building, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

2. Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd, Street No 19, Himayath Nagar, Hyderabad

3. Vimta Labs Ltd, Plot No 142, Phase 2, IDA Cherlapally, Hyderabad

4. Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited, Diagnostic Laboratory, Bowenpally, Secunderabad

West Bengal

1. Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals, 58 Canal Circular Road, Kolkata

The above private laboratories have received approval from the ICMR to conduct the coronavirus tests.

This comes as the government on Tuesday imposed nationwide complete lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus.

On Wednesday, around 606 people across India have tested positive for coronavirus, 42 of whom have been cutred and discharged while 10 have died.