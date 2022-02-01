‘More infrastructure, more growth, more jobs’: PM Modi welcomes Union Budget 2022-23

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2022-23 today, February 1, in the Parliament, and several political leaders have voiced their opinions on the new reforms and proposals in the budget.

Welcoming the Union Budget 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated FM Nirmala Sitharaman on presenting a "people-friendly and progressive budget" which will lead to the welfare of the poor and the growth of the nation.

PM Modi, after the Budget presentation, said, “This budget brings in new hopes and opportunities for the people. It strengthens the economy; it's full of more infrastructure, more investment, more growth, and more jobs. There is also a new provision of green jobs; the budget ensures a bright future for youth."

The prime minister further added, “For the first time in the country, 'Parvat Mala' scheme is being kickstarted for regions like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, J&K, northeast. It'll facilitate a modern system of transportation and connectivity in hills. This will provide strength to border villages."

PM Modi also said that farmers will benefit greatly from this year’s budget, through the announcement of new schemes and MSP. He further said that the budget has the potential to double the income of farmers this year.

He said, “An announcement of over Rs 2.25 lakh crores MSP will be directly transferred (to farmers); the budget will double farmers' income. For MSMEs, credit guarantees and many new schemes have been announced.”

PM Modi said that a major step has been taken for the welfare of farmers through the Union Budget, besides the cleaning of the Ganga river. He said that natural farming will be promoted in states such as Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal, which will help make Ganga chemical-free.

The prime minister is set to speak on the Union Budget tomorrow. He said, “The BJP has invited me to speak on the subject of the Budget and Self-Reliant India at 11 am tomorrow. I will speak in detail on the Budget tomorrow."

