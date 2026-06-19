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More heat, 41% less rainfall: India stares at drought, these are five reasons

India has recorded a 41 per cent rainfall deficit as the southwest monsoon remains stalled over Maharashtra, prompting concerns over kharif crops and preparedness measures.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 19, 2026, 09:30 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

More heat, 41% less rainfall: India stares at drought, these are five reasons
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India has recorded a 41 per cent rainfall deficit so far this monsoon season, with the southwest monsoon remaining stalled over southern Maharashtra, according to the latest data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Between June 4 and June 18, the country received 42.6 mm of rainfall against the normal average of 72.2 mm.

Central India Worst Affected

The IMD's rainfall data showed that several regions are experiencing below-normal rainfall.

Central India has reported the highest deficit at 67 per cent, followed by east and northeast India at 42 per cent. The southern peninsula has recorded a 22 per cent shortfall, while northwest India has seen a relatively lower deficit of 6 per cent.

According to the weather department, the monsoon has failed to move further into Maharashtra due to the absence of favourable weather conditions.

Why Has The Monsoon Slowed Down?

The IMD listed five key reasons behind the delay in the monsoon's northward advance.

1. Weak Arabian Sea Surge

The department said the monsoon currently lacks a strong surge from the Arabian Sea.

"Such surges are generally responsible for enhanced moisture incursion and widespread rainfall leading to further monsoon advance," the IMD said.

2. Weaker Monsoon Winds

Low-level southwesterly winds over the Arabian Sea have weakened in recent days, reducing the movement of moisture towards Maharashtra and nearby regions.

3. Reduced Cross-Equatorial Flow

The cross-equatorial flow over the western Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea, which supplies moisture to the southwest monsoon, has also weakened.

According to the IMD, this has contributed to the decline in monsoon activity.

4. No Active Weather Systems

The weather department said there are currently no low-pressure areas, cyclonic circulations or strong offshore troughs over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal that could help push the monsoon further north.

5. Weak Madden-Julian Oscillation

Another reason is the weak phase of the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), a weather pattern that moves around the equator and influences rainfall. When active, the MJO boosts cloud formation and rainfall over India. However, its current weak phase is limiting monsoon activity.

"As a result, rainfall activity over most parts of Maharashtra is likely to remain isolated during the next 4-5 days," the IMD said.

Concerns Over Kharif Crops

The delayed monsoon has raised concerns for the ongoing kharif season, as timely rainfall is crucial for sowing and crop growth. The situation has become more worrying due to the recent emergence of El Niño conditions over the equatorial Pacific Ocean, which are often associated with reduced rainfall in India.

Centre Asks States To Prepare

In view of the uncertain rainfall pattern, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed officials to identify districts that may face low or uneven rainfall.

He has asked state governments to prepare crop-specific contingency plans and focus on measures such as water conservation, moisture management, inter-cropping and alternative cropping patterns.

The minister also stressed the need for separate strategies for vulnerable districts to ensure farmers do not face difficulties during the kharif season.

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