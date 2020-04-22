More exemptions to COVID-19 lockdown: Agriculture, forestry items; shops selling books, electric fans

The central government has exempted additional agricultural and forestry items, shops of educational books for students and shops of electric fans from the lockdown restrictions. It is to be noted that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued revised guidelines to exempt certain activities during the nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak, which is spreading like wildfire across India.

Here are the detailed consolidated revised guidelines that have been issued by the MHA regarding the lockdown restrictions

The Home Ministry also said bread factories and flour mills located in urban areas can restart operations during the ongoing lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak. Shops selling educational books for students and electric fans will be allowed to open during the lockdown, which is scheduled to end on May 3, the MHA order said.

Bedside attendants and caregivers of senior citizens residing in their homes and public utilities, including recharge facilities for prepaid mobile connection will be allowed to offer services, the ministry said in its order. Food processing units such as bread factories, milk processing plants, flour mills, dal mills etc., located in urban areas will be allowed to function during the lockdown.

Facilities for export or import such as pack houses, inspection and treatment facilities for seeds and horticulture produce, research establishments dealing with the agriculture and horticulture activities have been exempted from the purview of the lockdown.

Inter and intra-state movement of planting materials and honeybee colonies, honey, and other beehive products will also be allowed to function, the order said. Forest offices, forestry plantations and related activities, including silviculture operations, are allowed during the lockdown. However, the ministry made it clear that social distancing for offices, workshops, factories and establishments must be ensured.

The MHA also allowed sign-on and sign-off of Indian seafarers at Indian ports and their movement for the aforesaid purpose as per a standard operating protocol (SOP).

It said that the change of crew of a ship (seafarers) is an important measure for the operation of merchant ships. The SOP has been formulated to streamline the sign-on and sign-off of Indian seafarers at Indian ports for merchant shipping vessels, the ministry added. For sign-on, the shipowner or recruitment and placement service (RPS) agency will identify the Indian seafarers for joining a vessel.