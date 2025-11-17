FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

More bullet train projects? PM Modi asks engineers working on Mumbai-Ahmedabad project to document...

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project spans approximately 508 km, covering 352 km in Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and 156 km in Maharashtra.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 17, 2025, 04:23 PM IST

More bullet train projects? PM Modi asks engineers working on Mumbai-Ahmedabad project to document...
TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently asked engineers working on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project to document their experiences, as it would be useful in planning and executing similar projects elsewhere. PM Modi made these remarks while interacting with them in Surat on Saturday.

Must avoid repeated experimentation: PM

He said India must avoid repeated experimentation and instead replicate the learnings from existing models. The prime minister remarked that if the experiences gained in the project are recorded and compiled like a 'Blue Book', the country can move decisively towards large-scale implementation of bullet trains.

"If your experiences are recorded, and a kind of 'blue book' is prepared, it will help the country a lot as we move towards building more bullet trains. We wouldn't want everyone to start from scratch each time. The learnings from here should be replicated elsewhere," the PM said in response to an observation by a lead engineering manager in India's first bullet train project.

PM Modi highlighted that replication will only be meaningful if there is a clear understanding of why certain actions were taken. Otherwise, he cautioned, replication may occur without purpose or direction. He suggested that maintaining such records could benefit future students and contribute to nation-building "We will dedicate our lives here and leave behind something valuable for the country," the prime minister said.

READ | Fact Check: Will retired govt employees stop getting DA hikes, Pay Commission benefits? Know the truth here

Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor

The MAHSR project spans approximately 508 kilometres, covering 352 km in Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and 156 km in Maharashtra. The corridor will connect major cities, including Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Bilimora, Vapi, Boisar, Virar, Thane, and Mumbai, marking a transformative step in India's transportation infrastructure.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad travel time via bullet train

Upon completion, the bullet train will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to nearly two hours, revolutionising inter-city travel by making it faster, easier, and more comfortable. The project is expected to boost business, tourism, and economic activity along the entire corridor, catalysing regional development.

