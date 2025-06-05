The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is gearing up to test a powerful missile, being seen as a threat to the enemy countries. Let's get to know more about it.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is gearing up to test Extended Trajectory- Long Duration Hypersonic Cruise Missile (ET-LDHCM). A part of Project Vishnu, it is being seen as one of the most developed hypersonic techniques in the Indian defence system.

Seen as a major threat to the enemy countries of India, let’s get to know more about this missile.

Features of ET-LDHCM missile

One of the most intriguing features of the Extended Trajectory- Long Duration Hypersonic Cruise Missile (ET-LDHCM) is that it possesses the capability to fly at a speed five times higher than that of sound. The missile has been developed by Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV) which was successfully tested in 2020.

The ET-LDHCM missile can fly at a speed of around 11,000 kmph, making it tricky for enemies to target it. In simple words, the missile can cover a distance up to three kilometres in just one second. The missile ranges up to 1,500 kilometres, being capable of target a significant part of Pakistan and China.

Interestingly, the ET-LDHCM missile flies at a low altitude and can swiftly adjust to directions. Therefore, it is difficult to track it stop it.

Pertinent to note that the missile has been developed at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex in Hyderabad by DRDO and industry partners — regarded as a milestone in the government’s ’Make in India’ initiative. The primary function of ET-LDHCM missile is to target the enemy hideouts including radar stations, military bases, bunkers and more.

It can also penetrate through air defence systems of enemy countries. In November 2024, the missile was tested successfully off the coast in Odisha. Its next testing is expected soon.