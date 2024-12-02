The proceeds from this spiritual gathering will support the Sadbhavana Trust and fund the construction of the Sadbhavana Old Age Home and other charitable initiatives.

In a heartwarming display of generosity and devotion, noted spiritual leader and Ramcharitmanas exponent Morari Bapu’s Ramkatha in Rajkot has raised more than Rs. 60 crore towards the noble cause of serving the elderly and promoting environmental conservation. The proceeds from this spiritual gathering will support the Sadbhavana Trust and fund the construction of the Sadbhavana Old Age Home and other charitable initiatives.

On the first day of the Ramkatha, which took place at Rajkot’s Racecourse Ground, Morari Bapu appealed to people to extend their affection and support to the elderly and nature. Responding to his call, devotees made unprecedented contributions, reinforcing the Ramkatha’s core message of compassion and humanity.

The Sadbhavana Old Age Home project, a Rs. 300 crore initiative coming up at Paddhari on Jamnagar Road, is the centrepiece of this fundraising effort. Designed as a sanctuary for destitute, disabled and helpless elderly citizens, the facility will feature 1,400 rooms and aims to provide care and dignity to residents. The project also emphasises environmental conservation through large-scale tree plantation initiatives, blending spiritual values with ecological responsibility.

This Ramkatha was the 947th katha in Morari Bapu’s six-decade journey of sharing the teachings of Lord Ram and the Ramayana. His timeless messages of truth, love and compassion resonate deeply with crores of people worldwide, and the Rajkot event has further demonstrated the transformative power of spirituality.

The spiritual gathering, which began on November 23 with a ceremonial Pothi Yatra, drew around 80,000 devotees, dignitaries and volunteers every day from across the globe, and brought together dozens of community organisations and volunteers to ensure its success. Also every day a large number of listeners and devotees accepted the food prasad with devotion. The Ramkatha, which concluded on December 1, not only brought spiritual solace to thousands but also highlighted the potential of faith to lead to meaningful social change. The funds raised will bring new hope to hundreds of elderly individuals while contributing to global efforts to combat climate change.