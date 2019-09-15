Moral policing gone wrong: Female students in St Francis College halted for not wearing knee length kurtis

A Hyderabad college's diktat on dress code for women and steps taken to strictly implement the order has created an outrage among the students. Hyderabad’s St Francis College for Women in Begumpet posted security guards in front of its gate to inspect the length of kurtis worn by the women studying in the institute and also stopped them from attending classes if they were found to be flouting the dress code.

Students in the college complained about repeated attempts by the guards to harass them because of the length of their kurtis.

According to reports in The News Minute, women security guards blocked the front gate and questioned the girls about their dressing sense and some even tried to tug at their kurtis.

Videos also surfaced of the Principal of the college questioning the students about their non-compliance towards the imposed dress code.

Earlier in July, a notice issued by the college made it mandatory for all the students to wear kurtis that were of knee height or longer. The notice was also circulated in the college WhatsApp group.

"The first three days they allowed us to go in. They just shouted at us saying ‘what is this’, chased us and pulled us back, but they didn't stop us from going in. But on Friday, they started to stop because apparently they had given a warning,” Ramya, a student of the college, told TNM.

Certain students of the college also complained that they were not given attendance if they did not follow the prescribed dress code.

"People are getting angrier by the minute. We didn't want anyone to touch us. Now, the management is okay with these people behaving with us the way they are. And they believe it's okay because it's a woman and not a male security guard, so they can do that,” Ramya added.

In a Facebook post, Zanobia Tumbi, a student of St Francis College for Women said, "This went against the very grain of our values as millennials of the 21st century. Things got worse, every day we were all humiliated for wearing a kurti that was just an inch or less above the knee, we were made to stand outside the college, loosing out on classes and tests. things did not stop there, the college went ahead and hired female security guards in the pretext of security, these female guards were checking the length of our Kurtis, they went ahead and pulled girls by their id cards and even pulled their Kurtis. Now it's time we do something about this."

She also asked all the students of the college to organise a protest outside the college gate on September 16.