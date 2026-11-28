A major road accident took place in Moradabad on Saturday morning amid dense fog. Several people were affected, and police and officials rushed to the spot to handle the situation.

Four people, including a 5-year-old boy, were killed after a UP Roadways bus collided head-on with a sugarcane-laden trolley in Moradabad. Ten others were injured, three critically. The accident happened around 5:30 am near Ladawali village on Kanth Road amid dense fog and poor visibility.

How did the accident happen?

According to the police, the bus was heading from Bijnor to Moradabad. Concurrently, a tractor-trolley bearing sugarcane was approaching from the other direction. Ahead of Ladawali hamlet, the two vehicles struck each other head-on next to a gas station.

The primary cause of the collision, according to police, was poor visibility brought on by thick fog. Police and administrative personnel raced to the scene and began rescue operations as soon as they received information. For treatment, the injured were promptly sent to the district hospital. After a brief period of disruption, traffic on the section was eventually resumed.

Who lost their lives?

The deceased have been identified as Deepika Chauhan (30), Lokendra (50), a Noorpur native, and Archana (32), her five-year-old son Sushant.Johnson Masih, Archana's spouse, is one of the ten injured. The district hospital is treating him. For these families, a typical morning ride ended in suffering. Everyone is in complete shock over the loss of a tiny child.

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What did officials say?

According to SP (Rural) Kunwar Akash Singh, an investigation has been ordered, the injured have been brought to the district hospital, and the bodies have been submitted for a post-mortem. CM Yogi Adityanath offered his condolences and instructed officials to make sure the injured received the care they needed. Police have advised people to avoid needless travel and to drive cautiously in fog.