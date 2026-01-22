Moradabad Honour Killing Case: Interfaith couple found dead in forest

The police have registered a case against three brothers of Kajal, and two have been taken into custody.The bodies were recovered in the presence of a magistrate, and a postmortem is being conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

An interfaith couple was found dead in a forest in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, sending shockwaves through the local community. The woman, 19-year-old Kajal, a student, and 27-year-old Arman, both residents of Umri Sabzipur village in Moradabad, were discovered after being missing for three days.

Their families had lodged missing person reports after they failed to return home. The man's family filed the report on Wednesday, while the woman's family lodged their complaint the following morning. A few hours after these reports, both bodies were found in a forested area near the village.

Police investigation underway

Senior police officer Satpal Antil provided details of the investigation, saying, "We began the investigation after the missing persons' report from both families. Probe revealed that the woman's brothers murdered both. Two of the brothers have been arrested, and it was, as per their direction, that the bodies of the couple were recovered in the forest behind a temple, located a few metres away from the village."

The police have registered a case against three brothers of Kajal, and two have been taken into custody.The bodies were recovered in the presence of a magistrate, and a postmortem is being conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The incident has been described by police as a case of dishonour killing, as preliminary investigations suggest that Kajal's brothers conspired to murder the couple. The interfaith nature of the relationship between Kajal, a Hindu, and Arman, a Muslim, is believed to have been a key factor in the alleged motive for the crime.

The discovery of the bodies in a forest behind a temple on the outskirts of Umri Sabzipur village has heightened tensions in the area, with police deploying additional forces to maintain law and order. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities working to gather further evidence and determine if additional individuals were involved in the crime.