Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Moradabad Hindu College scuffle: Here's how decision on burqa triggered row

Moradabad: Some social media videos showed a scuffle taking place between the students and the teachers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

Moradabad Hindu College scuffle: Here's how decision on burqa triggered row
The college administration claimed Muslim students had no problem with the decision (file)

A row over wearing hijab and burqa hit Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district on Thursday when a group of Muslims students were denied entry into the college for wearing a burqa. The college contended that the piece of garment was not a part of the official uniform of the college. The women claimed the college blocked their entry and compelled them to remove it at the entrance gate.

A scuffle broke out between the students of the Samajwadi Chatra Sabha and the professors of the college. 

College professor AP Singh, meanwhile, said those who defy college rules as to the uniform wouldn't be allowed to gain entry.

In January 2022, a similar row broke out in a college in Karnataka's Udupi where some college girls were denied entry into the college as they were wearing hijab. 

The matter was then taken up to the Karnataka HIgh Court which dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on Hijab in education institutions and said that wearing a Hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam.However, when taken to the Supreme Court, the apex body on October 13, 2022 pronounced a split verdict in the Karnataka Hijab ban case. The matter will be heard by a constitutional bench.

Meanwhile, amid the row, the Hindu College has built a changing room at the gate where women can remove their burqa and hijab before entering the college. 

"Students of any religion will be given admission in the college with the prescribed dress code. A girls' changing room has been constructed at the college's gate where the students can remove the burqa before entering," Singh said.

Some social media videos showed a scuffle taking place between the students and the teachers. 

However, the college administration claimed Muslim students had no problem with the decision. 

He said the Muslim girls are now satisfied with the decision and claimed they termed the scuffle wrong.

With inputs from ANI

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, meet the glamorous 'mystery girls' who stole the show last season
Bhediya: Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend Varun Dhawan starrer premiere
Maruti Suzuki launches Fronx compact SUV at Auto Expo 2023, to rival Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue
Meet Bunty Sajdeh, Seema Sajdeh’s brother rumoured to be dating Rhea Charkraborty
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Greater Noida Authority to sell 165 housing plots; list of areas and reserve price
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.